MTV officially cancels long-running footage show 'Ridiculousness' after 14 years 

MTV has officially canceled its long-running footage show Ridiculousness, marking the end of an era for the network’s late-night programming block.
The popular show, hosted by former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, aired from 2011 to 2025, which ran 46 seasons and nearly 2,000 episodes.
According to the Entertainment Weekly, MTV seemingly plans to “feature a more curated slate that embraces its experimental DNA” as the network undergoes restructuring after the Paramount–Skydance merger.
The new direction aims to “reimagine MTV for the future,” bringing shows with “different creative voices and refreshed programming.”
Although production has now stopped; however, previously recorded episodes of the show will continue to entertain fans through 2026.
The series dominated the MTV’s midnight-to-6 a.m. schedule, starring Dyrdek and recurring panelists Chanel West Coast and Steelo Brim reacting to the popular internet clips with famous celebrity guests, including Snooki, Tyga, RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Symone, Mo Heart, and Gigi Goode, Johnny Knoxville, and Howie Mandel.
Since its launch in 2011, Ridiculousness has remained one of MTV’s most consistent ratings performers because of strong dominance and fan following.
Its cancellation has saddened numerous fans, and signals a major shift as MTV looks to move beyond reruns and into more advanced, unique entertainment programming.