Blake Lively’s true feelings on Taylor Swift’s new BFF exposed

Taylor Swift finds her new best friend in THIS pal after her friendship with Blake Lively turns sour

Blake Lively's true feelings on Taylor Swift's new BFF exposed

Taylor Swift has seemingly found a new BFF, and Blake Lively isn’t thrilled.

Since being dragged into the Gossip Girl actress’s messy legal battle, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker has severed her years-long ties with Lively.

For years, Lively used to be the one to hang out with the Grammy winner to different public events, including glammed-up parties, restaurants, and even game days. But now, the songstress appears to have found a new best friend, who is none other than Brittany Mahomes.

According to the insiders, the Another Simple Favor actress is facing a tough time accepting the fact that her top spot from the Wood singer’s friends list has now been allotted to the 30-year-old former soccer player.

Speaking to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, sources exposed Blake Lively’s true feelings when she saw her former best friend forming friendship with Mahomes, revealing that she is feeling a bit of “competitive jealousy.”

They explained that The Shallows actress has been feeling envious of the growing bond between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, adding that she “used to be Taylor’s go-to for girls’ nights, glamour, fun — she was the closest confidante.”

“Now Brittany is in all the photos, all the private suites, getting all the attention. Blake is… adjusting,” they added.

The insider continued to explain, “It’s not toxic — it’s human. Blake has always been the one by Taylor’s side at big events. Suddenly, someone else is sitting in that literal and metaphorical seat.”

Meanwhile, a separate source revealed, “Taylor builds deep friendships — and she has room for everyone. But Blake liked being the main character in the best-friend storyline.”

Notably, another tipster previously revealed that Taylor Swift has not been in contact with Blake Lively since being dragged into the actress’s legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

