Taylor Swift steps out in style for Halloween night out without Travis Kelce

The Blank Space artist Taylor Swift made a chic appearance as she stepped out for dinner on Halloween night at Chez Margaux in New York City on October 30, 2025, flaunting her dazzling engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce.
Taylor appeared in a brown sweater minidress paired with knee-high suede boots, holding an elite camera box bag, and a leather bomber jacket that costs around $3,000, and set the pulses racing.
She elevated her minimalist yet bold look with a fishtail braid, gold jewelry, a red lip, and a glittery manicure that highlighted her eye-catching diamond ring.
Kelce was notably absent from the dinner.
The Cruel Summer star’s engagement ring, designed by Kelce with jewelry design Kindred Lubeck, features an old mine brilliant-cut diamond.
While conversing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old appeared gushed about her ring, made with antique detailing, stating she “looks at it constantly” and cherishes her love for NFL star Kelce.
The Love Story singer has also appeared wearing the ring while cheering on Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games.
Taylor also appeared wearing a custom black Ganni jersey, gold jewelry, with red lipstick at the October 12, game.