Kylie Jenner shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex, Travis Scott

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi cute Care Bear-inspired Halloween costume
Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi cute Care Bear-inspired Halloween costume 

Kylie Jenner’s 7-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, showcased her cute Care Bear-inspired Halloween costume before going trick-or-treating.

In an Instagram story on October 31, 2025, Stormi displayed her blue velvet dress featuring the Grumpy Bear emblem, tied with blue shoes and a matching headband, giving her an adorable look.

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi cute Care Bear-inspired Halloween costume

The 7-year-old completed her full look with a blue heart painted on her nose as Jenner penned down a caption, “My Carebear.”

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi cute Care Bear-inspired Halloween costume

Another image showed Stormi walking hand-in-hand with her 3-year-old brother, Aire, who wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

For those unaware, Jenner shares both children with her ex, Travis Scott.

The beautiful Halloween post comes after Jenner’s earlier viral clip with her adorable daughter at Ulta, where the mother-daughter duo showed an amazing skill, where they both acted out a voiceover skit that ended with Stormi hilariously saying, “Okay, thanks! Get me a Mercedes.”

The video captured tremendous attention from fans and Kris, who commented with laughing emojis.

Jenner often shares a few videos of her daughter, including a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok earlier this year where the pair did skincare and makeup together.

The beauty mogul hopes Stormi may pursue an artistic or singing career any day — with Kylie as her “tour manager.”

