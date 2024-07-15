Tech driven luxury: Here's how Anant Ambani's expensive wedding was made secure 

This year's most extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was made secure with the use of high technology.
Entry based on a QR code message on personal mobile phones, colour-coded wristbands and a medical response reserved for the heads of state helped billionaire Mukesh Ambani wed his son with his betrothed on July 12.
The guests were asked to confirm their presence through an Email or Google form. Te
The Ambani family have reportedly spent atleast $132 million on the wedding.
It has been named as one of the most priciest weddings of the century.
A wide array of guests- from employees to business associates were invited for another reception titled 'Mangal Utsav' on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony on Saturday at the same venue.
Three different invitations were sent out for the wedding and reception.