Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes back together? Couple spotted at Copa America

  July 15, 2024


Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who previously dated for two years before breaking up in 2021, appear to have rekindled their friendship.

The former couple were spotted sitting together at the Copa América soccer final between Argentina and Colombia in Miami on Sunday, July 14.

Cabello and Mendes were seen chatting in a video captured by a fan and shared on social media.

The My Oh My songstress wore a black tank top with her hair down in relaxed waves and positioned her sunglasses on her head, while Mendes sported a casual look.

Cabello was later seen dancing and singing along to the music on the jumbotron.

This unexpected reunion comes after the pair were spotted kissing at Coachella in April 2023, sparking rumors of a reconciliation. However, they reportedly broke up for a second time in June 2023.

Amidst their complicated romance, both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been focusing on their music careers.

Cabello recently dropped her fourth studio album, C,XOXO, while Mendes is working on his first new release since 2020's Wonder.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s new appearance has sparked rumors of a rekindling - for the third time.

