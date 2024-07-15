King Charles dragged away from event out of security concerns

King Charles and Queen Camilla had to be rushed out of an open air exhibition in Jersey because of a security alarm going off today, on July 15.
The royal duo was asked to cut their engagements short at Weighbridge Place, which was their third event to participate in while visiting Channel Island, as per Mirror.
Cut to 20 minutes later after its commencement, Your Majesty and his wife were escorted outside for a tea party hosted by local schoolchildren.
A royal witness informed, “There was an issue of concern. An investigation turned out to be a false alarm, every precaution was taken and the programme resumed afterwards.”
Jersey Diary’s managing director Eamon Fenlon said, “I had just given Queen Camilla an ice cream. I turned back to get one myself. But when I turned back round she had been whisked off.”
Some people had told him that “it was a drone” that caused the scare, although the matter hasn’t been confirmed yet.
After attending the occasion, King Charles stated on Instagram, “Jersey has one of the oldest connections to the Crown and we are delighted to be here once again.”