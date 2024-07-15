Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans second peace summit with Russian participation?

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he aims to have a comprehensive plan ready by November for a second international summit on peace in Ukraine.
As per Reuters, this summit, unlike the first, is expected to include representatives from Russia.
The first summit, held in Switzerland last month, saw participation from delegates of 92 countries but excluded Russia, which dismissed the event.
Zelenskiy expressed his goal of having Russian representatives at the upcoming summit during a press conference in Kyiv, following his recent visit to Washington for a NATO summit.
Despite earlier statements from a Russian deputy foreign minister indicating Moscow's refusal to attend a follow-up summit, the Kremlin has not definitively ruled out participation, citing a lack of "precise substance" regarding the second summit.
The first summit addressed three of the ten points in Zelenskiy's peace plan, focusing on food security, nuclear safety, and the release of prisoners of war and children.
However, the second summit is expected to feature a plan formulated by various countries working together in groups.
Additionally, upcoming meetings to shape the stance on energy security are likely to be held in Qatar at the end of July or the beginning of August, followed by a meeting on food security in Turkey in August, and another in Canada in September to discuss prisoners of war and children.