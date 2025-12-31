Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have welcomed a second baby!
In an interview with GQ, the Loki actor revealed that he and his wife have become parents to two children.
While speaking about his sister welcoming a baby recently, Hiddleston said birth was the "most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering" experience there was before revealing that Ashton had their second baby "the other day."
In November, The Marvels actress hinted at the birth while speaking about her postpartum recovery on Instagram.
"Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round," she captioned the post, which featured snaps of Ashton at the baby bank.
She added, "Throughout my recovery, I have thought deeply about the children in our world facing the most devastating living conditions and those tirelessly working to protect them."
"I've reflected deeply on the ongoing war against children, a fight I am fiercely committed to," the All of You actress concluded.
Hiddleston and Ashton confirmed they were having their second child together in a June interview with Vogue and went on to flaunt her baby bump at the SWSW London premiere of her fiancé Hiddleston's The Life of Chuck.
Notably, the actors met in 2019 when they co-starred in the play Betrayal, and got engaged in 2022. They welcomed their first baby in October of the same year, whose name and gender have been kept under wraps.