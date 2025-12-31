Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal

The British actor and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, got engaged in March 2022 and welcomed their first baby the same year

  • By Hania Jamil
Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal
Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have welcomed a second baby!

In an interview with GQ, the Loki actor revealed that he and his wife have become parents to two children.

While speaking about his sister welcoming a baby recently, Hiddleston said birth was the "most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering" experience there was before revealing that Ashton had their second baby "the other day."

In November, The Marvels actress hinted at the birth while speaking about her postpartum recovery on Instagram.

"Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round," she captioned the post, which featured snaps of Ashton at the baby bank.

She added, "Throughout my recovery, I have thought deeply about the children in our world facing the most devastating living conditions and those tirelessly working to protect them."

"I've reflected deeply on the ongoing war against children, a fight I am fiercely committed to," the All of You actress concluded.

Hiddleston and Ashton confirmed they were having their second child together in a June interview with Vogue and went on to flaunt her baby bump at the SWSW London premiere of her fiancé Hiddleston's The Life of Chuck.

Notably, the actors met in 2019 when they co-starred in the play Betrayal, and got engaged in 2022. They welcomed their first baby in October of the same year, whose name and gender have been kept under wraps.

Taylor Swift caps off 2025 with generous donations for Kansas, Nashville children

Taylor Swift caps off 2025 with generous donations for Kansas, Nashville children

Isiah Whitlock Jr, 'The Wire' star dies at 71, cause of death revealed

Isiah Whitlock Jr, 'The Wire' star dies at 71, cause of death revealed
The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart starts new phase of life with Marianne Fonseca

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart starts new phase of life with Marianne Fonseca
'Stranger Things' finale trailer teases Eleven's fate as decade-long saga ends

'Stranger Things' finale trailer teases Eleven's fate as decade-long saga ends

Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details

Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details
Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder probe takes dramatic turn after shocking order

Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder probe takes dramatic turn after shocking order
Cynthia Erivo shares deep gratitude after major Royal honour nomination

Cynthia Erivo shares deep gratitude after major Royal honour nomination

Idris Elba 'honoured' to get knighted by King Charles for his social work

Idris Elba 'honoured' to get knighted by King Charles for his social work
Diddy’s sons to air bombshell tell-all trial doc countering 50 Cent series

Diddy’s sons to air bombshell tell-all trial doc countering 50 Cent series
Dakota Johnson dating singer Role Model months after Chris Martin split?

Dakota Johnson dating singer Role Model months after Chris Martin split?
George Clooney, Amal Clooney officially become French citizen along with 2 kids

George Clooney, Amal Clooney officially become French citizen along with 2 kids

Popular News

Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal

Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal
49 minutes ago
Ruben Amorim remains ‘confident’ in Manchester United despite draw

Ruben Amorim remains ‘confident’ in Manchester United despite draw

3 hours ago
Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis
4 hours ago