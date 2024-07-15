Kate Middleton’s 3 big ‘cancer recovery’ signs from Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton’s body language from yesterday’s Wimbledon appearance has been analyzed by a professional, and there are “three tell all” signs found.
According to Mirror, expert Judi James has said that the Princess of Wales for both “confident” and “upbeat” at the Men’s Single finale on Sunday, July 14.
She said the royal’s three big recovery indications were her upright arms posture, gleaming smile that showed dimples, and a playful nose.
The specialist said, “Kate Middleton walking with her arms hanging to her sides. Her eyes rose though in a gesture of greeting and recognition for the fans supporting with a standing ovation.”
“Pausing to create a very sweet and touching tie-sign as an expression of bashful, surprised, looking delight, she showed her second tell of genuine pleasure as the dimpled smile appeared,” she added.
Judi James then pointed that the Princess of Wales made an acknowledgement of thanks to the crowd by waving at them in a very personal way.
Kate Middleton then ushered daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton into their seats, giving importance to the order they must be sequenced in.
She even took a deep interest in watching the tennis tournament fold out as a lip reader revealed that her choice of win was Novak Djokovic, who unfortunately lost to Carlos Alcaraz.