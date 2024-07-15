Shannen Doherty divorced Kurt Iswarienko just hours before death

Shannen Doherty officially filed for proceedings to get divorced from ex Kurt Iswarienko only one day before she sadly passed away on Saturday, July 13.
According to US Weekly, the actor had requested court to terminate the matter of alimony as well.
Court documents obtained by the media portal state that she and her husband were moving forward to end their marriage formally with an “uncontested case.”
These papers were submitted for a lawful judgement on Friday, July 12 – just a day before Shannen Doherty unfortunately lost her battle to breast cancer.
Daily Mail reported, “A declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage was jointly filed by the exes. The court documents read: 'This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action.' ”
In addition to this, the website informed that the late star had pulled out of seeking any kind of spousal support from Kurt Iswarienko following the sealing of their separation.
She wrote, “I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”
Filings showed that both Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband affirmed to terminate alimony.