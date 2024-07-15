Hollywood

Shannen Doherty divorced Kurt Iswarienko just hours before death

Shannen Doherty officially divorced Kurt Iswarienko, terminated alimony

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Shannen Doherty officially divorced Kurt Iswarienko, terminated alimony
Shannen Doherty officially divorced Kurt Iswarienko, terminated alimony

Shannen Doherty officially filed for proceedings to get divorced from ex Kurt Iswarienko only one day before she sadly passed away on Saturday, July 13.

According to US Weekly, the actor had requested court to terminate the matter of alimony as well.

Court documents obtained by the media portal state that she and her husband were moving forward to end their marriage formally with an “uncontested case.”

These papers were submitted for a lawful judgement on Friday, July 12 – just a day before Shannen Doherty unfortunately lost her battle to breast cancer.

Daily Mail reported, “A declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage was jointly filed by the exes. The court documents read: 'This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action.' ”

In addition to this, the website informed that the late star had pulled out of seeking any kind of spousal support from Kurt Iswarienko following the sealing of their separation.

She wrote, “I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”

Filings showed that both Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband affirmed to terminate alimony.

King Charles, William forced to cancel special Buckingham Palace meeting

King Charles, William forced to cancel special Buckingham Palace meeting
Kate Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton ignored by Carlos Alcaraz twice

Kate Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton ignored by Carlos Alcaraz twice
EU imposes sanctions on Israeli figures for human rights violations

EU imposes sanctions on Israeli figures for human rights violations
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT

Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT

Hollywood News

Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
James B. Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ star passes away at 90
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Timothée Chalamet accused of ‘cruel frat boy’ behavior on set
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Graziano Di Prima used to ‘kick, hit’ Zara McDermott during ‘Strictly’
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Harrison Butker hits back hard at Serena William’s ESPY diss
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Eminem’s tear-jerking ‘Temporary’ features daughter Hailie’s childhood audio
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Harry Styles’ new mullet look doesn’t make the cut for fans
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Amber Heard’s investigator explains why he started favoring Johnny Depp
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer receive massive backlash