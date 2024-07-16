Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘besotted’ with beau Vittoria Ceretti after her racy shoot

  by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are reportedly “more in love than ever” following their romantic getaway in Los Angeles this weekend.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was photographed enjoying a dinner on Sunday, July 14.

One day before that, these lovebirds were spotted at a Rolling Stones concert rocking out in the city’s SoFi stadium, where they came across as two people increasingly absorbed in each other.

A witness present on site said, “Leonardio DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti seemed more in love than ever at the gig. They kept a low profile at first with Leo inconspicuous in a cap and dark clothing.”

“But once they got to the front, they started to let loose. They shared an alcoholic beverage together, were whispering in each other’s ears, and never left each other’s side,” the person added.

According to the source, Vittoria Ceretti and her boyfriend were possibly on some sort of “cloud nine” in each other’s company.

The insider pointed, “Everyone kept trying to talk to both of them, but they wouldn’t leave one another. They were giggling, showing public displays of affection and just loving their night out as a couple.”

This comes right after Leonardo DiCaprio’s romance mate was busy filming quite a steamy film scene with Theo James, seemingly making him catch some new kind of flames for her.

