King Charles howls with laughter over ‘frisky cows’ at latest tour

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘in stitches’ from cows act

  • July 16, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a great big laugh seeing two female Jersey Dairy get “frisky” during their royal engagement at an event at the site today, on Monday.

Known for her open love for animals, Your Majesty’s wife even leaned over to stroke a cream-coloured one when another one had climbed on its top.

She stopped froze in steps out of surprise, then held her hands up because of being overtaken by an uncontrollable fit of laughter.

On the other hand, King Charles was giggling in pure adorability, as per Mirror.

At this occasion, Queen Camilla was gifted a “herd of seven milking heifers, which was originally selected as a Platinum Jubilee gift for the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022.”

Now, the Jersey Milk Marketing Board as well as the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society decided to hand it down to the current Monarch’s wife.

This was because after King Charles’ accession, there were arrangements made for transferring the heifers to Windsor, but one leading herd fell victim to a tragic loss, causing a delay.

When this news got to Your Majesty, he gifted the heifers back to help recover the large amount of milk that been lost, and now they’re finally being given to him once again.

King Charles, William forced to cancel special Buckingham Palace meeting
Kate Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton ignored by Carlos Alcaraz twice
Kate Middleton’s 3 big ‘cancer recovery’ signs from Wimbledon appearance
King Charles dragged away from event out of security concerns
Prince William, Prince George ride emotional rollercoaster at Euro finale
King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa
King Charles urges Three Lions to 'continue to roar' after Euro 2024 defeat
Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George
Kate Middleton hands Wimbledon trophy to Carlos Alcaraz
Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Kate Middleton applauded with standing ovation at Wimbledon