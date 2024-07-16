Katrina Kaif treats fans to never-before-seen pics from sets of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Katrina Kaif celebrated as her slice-of-life career achievement Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked 13 years.
Taking to Instagram on July 15, the Bharat actress posted an unseen carousel of pictures with the ZNMD cast and crew.
The first picture featured Kat hugging filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.
One happened to be a click from the Tomatina festival sequence along with two other BTS images with co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan separately.
The last shot was a wrap which showed the entire crew posing happily for s picture.
“#13yearsofznmd today (white heart emoji) the most magical time, with the most special director and the most wonderful people... such memories," the superstar wrote as caption.
Netizens also dropped their own two cents on the nostalgic post of ZNMD anniversary.
" One of my comfort movies," wrote one.
Another effused," One of the best character played my Katrina."
" The most wholesome movie! Nothing can come close to this! Nothing," the third expressed.
To note, the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a super hit at the box office.