Blake Lively honors mom's role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

'Gossip Girl' star shared a touching tribute to her mom, Willie Elaine McAlpi

Blake Lively is giving heartfelt credit to her mother, Elaine Lively, for inspiring her creativity and confidence, revealing her mom’s constant encouragement.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Gossip Girl star shared a touching tribute to her mom, Willie Elaine McAlpin.

Lively dropped a photo of herself holding a bouquet, smiling from ear to ear.

Along with the picture, she penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her mom, saying, “Grateful to my mama for always doing creative things with me.”

The It Ends With Us star added, “Even when she was working nonstop and had zero time. She always told me I ‘couldn’t mess it up,' when I very much could.”

She continued, “What a lifelong gift that creative empowerment and trust has been. Most of my passions come from, or thanks to, her.”

Blake Lively paid tribute to her mother at TIME 100 Gala event:

Notably, this touching tribute came after Lively attended the TIME 100 Gala event in New York City, with her husband Ryan Reynolds last month.

While accepting her spot on TIME’s list of most influential people, the Green Lantern star honored her mother and indirectly acknowledged her legal tensions with Justin Baldoni.

Lively said, "My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids years before I was born.”

According to Lively, her mother was inspired by a woman she heard on the radio discussing a similar situation.

Blake Lively is set to face a trial on sexual-harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni in March 2026.

