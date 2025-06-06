Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project

Hugh Jackman has made a major announcement about his new venture with Ryan Reynolds.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star is starting a new venture as he is trying to invest in the sporting world with his newest project.
For his new venture, Jackman joined the table with his close friend Ryan Reynolds.
On Thursday, he announced in a press release that they are the proud co-owners of the BONDS Flying Roos SailGP team, alongside Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby.
"We're incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," the pair said in their statement.
They went on to say, "Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia."
"This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team," he said.
Jackman added, "They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humor that fits perfectly with our team."
"We're building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride," he concluded.
SailGP:
To note, SailGP, founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and billionaire Larry Ellison, features 12 teams racing 50-foot catamarans in cities like Dubai, San Francisco, and Sydney.