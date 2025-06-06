Entertainment

Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project

'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-stars joined the table for exciting new venture

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project
Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project

Hugh Jackman has made a major announcement about his new venture with Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star is starting a new venture as he is trying to invest in the sporting world with his newest project.

For his new venture, Jackman joined the table with his close friend Ryan Reynolds.

On Thursday, he announced in a press release that they are the proud co-owners of the BONDS Flying Roos SailGP team, alongside Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby.

"We're incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," the pair said in their statement.


They went on to say, "Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia."

"This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team," he said.

Jackman added, "They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humor that fits perfectly with our team."

"We're building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride," he concluded.

SailGP:

To note, SailGP, founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and billionaire Larry Ellison, features 12 teams racing 50-foot catamarans in cities like Dubai, San Francisco, and Sydney.

Jennifer Lopez plans ‘sexy glow up’ as she embraces life as single woman
Jennifer Lopez plans ‘sexy glow up’ as she embraces life as single woman
The ‘Atlas’ actress, Jennifer Lopez, finalized divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck earlier this year
JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes
The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ singer said that her relationship with Chris Hughes will ‘last a lifetime’
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
'Gossip Girl' star shared a touching tribute to her mom, Willie Elaine McAlpi
Dakota Johnson admits sharing same ‘daily’ habit as Queen Elizabeth II
Dakota Johnson admits sharing same ‘daily’ habit as Queen Elizabeth II
Dakota Johnson makes surprising confession after breaking up with Chris Martin
Ed Sheeran teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh for new song ‘Sapphire’
Ed Sheeran teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh for new song ‘Sapphire’
The ‘Azizam’ hitmaker releases new music video ‘Sapphire’ from his upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Play’
Tom Cruise lands Guinness World record for fiery stunts in ‘Mission: Impossible’ finale
Tom Cruise lands Guinness World record for fiery stunts in ‘Mission: Impossible’ finale
'Top Gun' star was awarded a Guinness World Record during the production of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'
Madonna spills exciting beans about ‘Veronica Electronica’
Madonna spills exciting beans about ‘Veronica Electronica’
Madonna's most-awaited project 'Veronica Electronica' will feature unreleased remixes from old album 'Ray of Light'
Gigi Hadid, Bella’s mom Yolanda devastated after ex-husband’s secret daughter revealed
Gigi Hadid, Bella’s mom Yolanda devastated after ex-husband’s secret daughter revealed
Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband Mohamed Hadid had secretly fathered a 23-year-old daughter named Aydan Nix
Blake Lively teams up with 19 women organizations against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively teams up with 19 women organizations against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively receives heartwarming support from 19 women organisations against Justin Baldoni
Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ starlet, passes away at 44
Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ starlet, passes away at 44
The American reality TV personality and entrepreneur appeared on the third and fourth seasons of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's ‘painful’ reason behind split revealed
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's ‘painful’ reason behind split revealed
Chris Martin showed support for Dakota Johnson’s ‘Materialists’ a few days before their breakup
Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Manchild' sparks rumours about ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan connection