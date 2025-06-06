Dakota Johnson admits sharing same ‘daily’ habit as Queen Elizabeth II

Dakota Johnson has confessed sharing the same “daily” habit as the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star, 35, made a shocking confession after breaking up with boyfriend Coldplay frontman Chris Martin earlier this week.
During Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test segment, the American actress was asked if she could be “good royal” considering her “family has been called Hollywood Royalty.”
Dakota responded, “Yeah, I probably would, yeah,” before sharing that she’s a “big fan” of “daily baths” like the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The interviewer further questioned, “Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a staff member who would measure her bath temperature with a thermometer before she went in. Have you ever had someone do that for you?”
To which, she replied “no.”
Dakota Johnson opens up about her sexual wellness company:
In the same segment, Dakota Johnson was asked, “Did your work on 50 Shades of Grey inspire you to start your sexual wellness company mod?”
The renowned star shared that she did not start the company, however, she works with it. The Madame Web actress accepted that her hit movie franchise might have inspired her “a little bit.”
On the work front, she will be next seen in Materialists alongside Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Dasha Nekrasova and Louisa Jacobson.