Entertainment

JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes

The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ singer said that her relationship with Chris Hughes will ‘last a lifetime’

  • by Web Desk
  • |

JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes


JoJo Siwa is opening up about the exact moment she knew Chris Hughes was the one made for her!

The Karma hitmaker, who recently went public with her romantic relationship with the 32-year-old English TV presenter, spilled the details on the qualities that made her fall head over heels for him.

During her appearance on Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast, the Guilty Pleasure songstress shared insights into the initial days of dating the Love Island star.

Upon being asked what the first thing was that made her like Chris, JoJo revealed, “When he first walked in, he was the only person that I knew what they looked like before coming into the show. I was ‘Oh that's the Chris guy.’”

She continued, “Initially the first thing that I took in about him was he was a good hugger. I liked his hug. That felt like a nice embrace. And he smelt good – 'he seems cool'. We just kind of bonded right away and it started very much so as friends.”

The American singer went on to share that neither of them was looking to fall in love and were simply focused on having fun together and being there for each other whenever needed.

Furthermore, JoJo Siwa noted, “And I'm a very, very lucky girl because he was feeling the same thing.”

Saying that her relationship with Chris will “last a lifetime,” the Boomerang singer revealed her plans to get a matching tattoo with the British sports presenter.

“The Chris tattoo, I said in Big Brother that I would get this bamboo stick. And I said that I would get a little bamboo stick tattoo, and I want to get two other tattoos from the Big Brother house of memories that I have from in there,” she said.

Adding further, JoJo noted, “I would get that because as much as that relates to Chris, I can deem it not bad luck by placing more on Big Brother.”

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes relationship:

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa first met in April 2025 while participating in Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24.

The songstress confirmed dating Hughes during an interview with The Guardian in June 2025.

Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project
Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project
'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-stars joined the table for exciting new venture
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
'Gossip Girl' star shared a touching tribute to her mom, Willie Elaine McAlpi
Dakota Johnson admits sharing same ‘daily’ habit as Queen Elizabeth II
Dakota Johnson admits sharing same ‘daily’ habit as Queen Elizabeth II
Dakota Johnson makes surprising confession after breaking up with Chris Martin
Ed Sheeran teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh for new song ‘Sapphire’
Ed Sheeran teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh for new song ‘Sapphire’
The ‘Azizam’ hitmaker releases new music video ‘Sapphire’ from his upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Play’
Tom Cruise lands Guinness World record for fiery stunts in ‘Mission: Impossible’ finale
Tom Cruise lands Guinness World record for fiery stunts in ‘Mission: Impossible’ finale
'Top Gun' star was awarded a Guinness World Record during the production of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'
Madonna spills exciting beans about ‘Veronica Electronica’
Madonna spills exciting beans about ‘Veronica Electronica’
Madonna's most-awaited project 'Veronica Electronica' will feature unreleased remixes from old album 'Ray of Light'
Gigi Hadid, Bella’s mom Yolanda devastated after ex-husband’s secret daughter revealed
Gigi Hadid, Bella’s mom Yolanda devastated after ex-husband’s secret daughter revealed
Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband Mohamed Hadid had secretly fathered a 23-year-old daughter named Aydan Nix
Blake Lively teams up with 19 women organizations against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively teams up with 19 women organizations against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively receives heartwarming support from 19 women organisations against Justin Baldoni
Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ starlet, passes away at 44
Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ starlet, passes away at 44
The American reality TV personality and entrepreneur appeared on the third and fourth seasons of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's ‘painful’ reason behind split revealed
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's ‘painful’ reason behind split revealed
Chris Martin showed support for Dakota Johnson’s ‘Materialists’ a few days before their breakup
Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Manchild' sparks rumours about ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan connection
Miley Cyrus reflects on winning her first Grammy after close call with 2024 event
Miley Cyrus reflects on winning her first Grammy after close call with 2024 event
'Flower' singer revealed the moment that she realized she had the first win