JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa is opening up about the exact moment she knew Chris Hughes was the one made for her!
The Karma hitmaker, who recently went public with her romantic relationship with the 32-year-old English TV presenter, spilled the details on the qualities that made her fall head over heels for him.
During her appearance on Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast, the Guilty Pleasure songstress shared insights into the initial days of dating the Love Island star.
Upon being asked what the first thing was that made her like Chris, JoJo revealed, “When he first walked in, he was the only person that I knew what they looked like before coming into the show. I was ‘Oh that's the Chris guy.’”
She continued, “Initially the first thing that I took in about him was he was a good hugger. I liked his hug. That felt like a nice embrace. And he smelt good – 'he seems cool'. We just kind of bonded right away and it started very much so as friends.”
The American singer went on to share that neither of them was looking to fall in love and were simply focused on having fun together and being there for each other whenever needed.
Furthermore, JoJo Siwa noted, “And I'm a very, very lucky girl because he was feeling the same thing.”
Saying that her relationship with Chris will “last a lifetime,” the Boomerang singer revealed her plans to get a matching tattoo with the British sports presenter.
“The Chris tattoo, I said in Big Brother that I would get this bamboo stick. And I said that I would get a little bamboo stick tattoo, and I want to get two other tattoos from the Big Brother house of memories that I have from in there,” she said.
Adding further, JoJo noted, “I would get that because as much as that relates to Chris, I can deem it not bad luck by placing more on Big Brother.”
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes relationship:
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa first met in April 2025 while participating in Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24.
The songstress confirmed dating Hughes during an interview with The Guardian in June 2025.