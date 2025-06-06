Ed Sheeran teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh for new song ‘Sapphire’

Ed Sheeran, Shah Rukh Khan, and the legendary singer Arijit Singh – a trio that has sent fans into a frenzy!
Turning to his official Instagram account on Thursday, June 5, the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter released a short clip from his new song, Sapphire’s music video that featured Bollywood’s King Khan and the iconic Tum Hi Ho singer.
The latest track from Sheeran’s eighth studio album, Play, highlights the thrilling and fun time he spent in India, while filming the video of the newly-released track.
In the clip, the Shape of You singer was seen singing the lyrics while on a bike ride with the Tere Hawale singer and also sharing screen with the Pathaan star.
“Sapphire was the first song i finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India,” he captioned.
For the video, Ed Sheeran also collaborated with Melbourne-based music and portrait photographer, Liam Pethick, and freelance creative director, Nic Minns.
Heaping praise on Arijit Singh, the Perfect hitmaker penned, “The final jigsaw piece for me was getting @arijitsingh on the record, i’ll make a post about that in a few days but it was a journey to get there and such an amazing day of music and family.”
He added, “Me and him have done a full Punjabi version of the song that will come out in the next few weeks, which has a lot more of him on it.”
“This is the album version of the song, and my favourite song on the album. Hope you guys love it. Sapphire out now,” the Mathematics Tour star concluded.
Ed Sheeran’s Play:
Play is English singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, which is slated to release on September 2025.