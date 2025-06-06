Jennifer Lopez plans ‘sexy glow up’ as she embraces life as single woman

Jennifer Lopez has a perfect “glow up” plan for her new home!
The 55-year-old American actress and singer, who finalized divorce with her ex-husband Ben Affleck earlier this year, purchased a new $21 million home during the same time, and now, as she embraces her life as a single woman, the Unstoppable actress is giving the property a major makeover.
On Friday, June 6, the Daily Mail reported that new photographs from the Atlas actress’s home renovations have been making rounds on the internet.
The multi-million dollar estate, located in the gated Hidden Hills, California, makes Lopez a neighbor of the American royals Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as their half-sister, Kylie Jenner.
Last month, an insider told the outlet, “Jennifer is renovating the home to her satisfaction. She is spending a lot of money because it's big: there is the main house, the pool house and a guest house.”
They added, “Jennifer renovates every home she moves into because she wants a certain look, the JLo touch, which makes the place her very own.”
Sharing about Jennifer Lopez’s plans for her new home, the source noted, “She has great style so she makes everything better. And she had very specific ideas for this place. Jennifer wants it light, bright and flirty.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:
After years of on-and-off-again relationship and engagement, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot to Ben Affleck in July 2022.
However, just two years later, the actress pulled the plug on the marriage and filed for divorce in August 2024.
The former flames finalized their divorce earlier this year.