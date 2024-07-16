Hollywood

Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ changes cast amid film delay

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two’ initial release date is May 21, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Tom Cruises ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ changes cast amid film delay
Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ changes cast amid film delay

Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated movie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, has updated the star-studded cast amid filming delays.

Stephen Oyoung is finally joining the Mission: Impossible family.

As reported by Deadline, the actor has signed the contract in an undisclosed role.

Stephen has previously worked in TV dramas, including NCIS, Hawaii Five-0 and Good Trouble.

He was also a fight choreographer on 47 Ronin and The Equalizer.

Stephen announced the exciting news on his Instagram account, writing, "Mission accepted! Thank you to Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie for having me along for the ride. An absolute dream come true and an incredible master class in filmmaking everyday! Can't wait for you all to see it!"

Mission Impossible fans are awaiting the return of Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Pom Klementieff in the sequel.

The film director Christopher McQuarrie teased what to expect in the eighth instalment of the film during a conversation with Collider.

He said, "Tom and I are constantly reevaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better.”

“Everything you're looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences,” Christopher explained.

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

Hollywood News

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Ryan Reynolds reveals he watched R-Rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with daughter James
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
‘Stranger Things' season 5 first look reveals mind-blowing plot twists
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Julia Roberts IGNORES pal Tom Cruise in husband Daniel Moder’s presence
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘besotted’ with beau Vittoria Ceretti after her racy shoot
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Shannen Doherty divorced Kurt Iswarienko just hours before death
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
James B. Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ star passes away at 90
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Timothée Chalamet accused of ‘cruel frat boy’ behavior on set
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Graziano Di Prima used to ‘kick, hit’ Zara McDermott during ‘Strictly’