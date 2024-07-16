Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ changes cast amid film delay

Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated movie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, has updated the star-studded cast amid filming delays.
Stephen Oyoung is finally joining the Mission: Impossible family.
As reported by Deadline, the actor has signed the contract in an undisclosed role.
Stephen has previously worked in TV dramas, including NCIS, Hawaii Five-0 and Good Trouble.
He was also a fight choreographer on 47 Ronin and The Equalizer.
Stephen announced the exciting news on his Instagram account, writing, "Mission accepted! Thank you to Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie for having me along for the ride. An absolute dream come true and an incredible master class in filmmaking everyday! Can't wait for you all to see it!"
Mission Impossible fans are awaiting the return of Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Pom Klementieff in the sequel.
The film director Christopher McQuarrie teased what to expect in the eighth instalment of the film during a conversation with Collider.
He said, "Tom and I are constantly reevaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better.”
“Everything you're looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences,” Christopher explained.