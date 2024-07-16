Richard Simmons’ last interview before his tragic death

Richard Simmons, who was working on a Broadway show at the time of his death, gave an emotional interview two days before he passed away.
Just two days before his death, Richard had a dialogue with People where he asked a reporter to read a passage of the Broadway show.
"How do you deal with loss? It takes a toll on your heart," he read, "Some shed many tears, others stare at the sky. It's so hard to say goodbye. Here is what I know: When it's time for us to go, beautiful angels will greet us with a smile and a hello."
Reporter Jason Sheeler asked the late star about his fandom.
Richard replied, "I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I'm in disguise."
He passed away on July 13 due to natural causes.