Richard Simmons’ last interview before his tragic death

Richard Simmons died due to natural causes on July 13

  Web Desk
  July 16, 2024
Richard Simmons, who was working on a Broadway show at the time of his death, gave an emotional interview two days before he passed away.

Just two days before his death, Richard had a dialogue with People where he asked a reporter to read a passage of the Broadway show.

"How do you deal with loss? It takes a toll on your heart," he read, "Some shed many tears, others stare at the sky. It's so hard to say goodbye. Here is what I know: When it's time for us to go, beautiful angels will greet us with a smile and a hello."

Reporter Jason Sheeler asked the late star about his fandom.

Richard replied, "I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I'm in disguise."

He passed away on July 13 due to natural causes.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'
Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli be part of Anant Ambani's post-wedding parties?
Vicky Kaushal drops most romantic wala wish for wife Katrina Kaif on her 41st birthday
Kim Kardashian's exquisite diamond, pearls become the focus at Ambani wedding
Taylor Swift calls shows 'a dream come true' with 'favorite crowds'
Shannen Doherty filed divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko a day before death?
Johnny Depp finds love again after Amber Heard divorce
Fawad Khan says he is yearning to watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'
Katrina Kaif treats fans to never-before-seen pics from sets of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'
Richard Simmons' cause of death under investigation
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT
Fawad Khan still in ‘close’ contact with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor