Taylor Swift calls shows 'a dream come true' with 'favorite crowds'

Taylor Swift described her performances at the Eras Tour in Milan as "a dream come true," expressing her joy and gratitude.
The Lover crooner, who performed in two electrifying shows at San Siro in the Italian City on July 13 and 14, took to her Instagram on Monday to praise the audiences, calling them "2 of my favorite crowds ever."
She wrote, “WOW. MILAN. Those were truly 2 of my favorite crowds ever. The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you. Grazi mille!! We’ll be back!!”
During her show, Swift began to cough at the July 13 show after ingesting a bug during the Eras Tour's hidden song portion.
She told the crowd, “I knew it would happen ’cause there's so many bugs here tonight," amid a surprise mashup of I Almost Do and The Moment I Knew, both from Red.
In her Milan performances, the Fortnight singer also unveiled new clothing.
Creative director Fausto Puglisi, who was also present at the show, created the brand-new Roberto Cavalli minidress which Swift wore for the Fearless period part on July 13.
To note, the Eras Tour is now in Europe, and on July 17–19, it will play three gigs at Gelsenkirchen, Germany's Veltins-Arena.
After that, Taylor Swift will tour Germany, Poland, Austria, and England before concluding the leg on August 20 in England.