Vicky Kaushal drops most romantic wala wish for wife Katrina Kaif on her 41st birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Vicky Kaushal's special birthday post for wife Katrina Kaif makes us believe that true love exists. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Sam Bahadur star in honour of her birthday shared a bunch of unseen clicks with his wife Kat, featuring fond moments. 

The multi-picture post consist of eight photographs. In the first click, Vicky wrapped his arms around his beloved, laughing their heart out and looking at each other's eyes. 

The second photo appeared to be a bright selfie taken by the birthday girl, who turned a year older on July 16. 

Up next was an unseen shot from the duo's Sangeet ceremony. 

The carousel was never-ending as another post showed the two seeking blessings at an ancient temple followed by a rather goofy click enjoying yummy pizza. 

Another cutesy pic went on ruling feeds where the couple sported masks. 

Confessing his pure love for Kat, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star in the caption wrote,  "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"


Many from the fraternity showered love on the actress and one happened to be India's very own Kiara Advani who wrote, " Happy Birthday." 

After dating for some time, the much-loved couple of B-town tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. 

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is busy in the promotions of his movie Bad Newz, slated to hit screens on July 19 while Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas.  

