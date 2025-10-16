Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas part ways after whirlwind romance

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly broke up after 9 months of relationship.

The Top Gun star and the Blonde actress never out-right confirmed their romance, however, they were spotted unsubtly walking hand-in-hand together.

A source told The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”

The insider shared the reason behind their split, “The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.”

Tom and Ana were set to co-star in the supernatural thriller Deeper, with sightings of them rehearsing in London. However, the project is reportedly to be on hold.

The Hollywood bigwig was previously married to two renowned actresses; Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman.

He has three children; Bella Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 30, who he adopted with Nicole.

Tom also shares a 19-year old daughter Suri Cruise with Katie.

Meanwhile, Ana was married to Spanish actor Marc Clote till 2013.

