Sabrina Carpenter makes sassy appearance in ‘SNL’ promo ahead of hosting

Sabrina Carpenter has brought her sassy aura to Saturday Night Live!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 15, the official handle of SNL shared a joint post with the Man’s Best Friend hitmaker, announcing that she will host the upcoming episode of the late-night sketch comedy show.

“and just like that… @sabrinacarpenter is hosting SNL,” read the caption.

The post included an exciting promo that quickly sparked a frenzy among fans, featuring Carpenter bringing her sassy charm to the set as she prepares to host the show.

Wearing a one-shoulder, multi-layered cream-colored dress adorned with black polka dots and a red flower on a side, the Espresso singer brought a refreshing energy to the set, turning heads with her bold red lips and voluminous blonde curls as she walked in.

“New York is one big apple, and I’m taking my bite at Saturday Night Live,” the singer said in the clip.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after the teaser was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comments gushing over Sabrina Carpenter.

“I love Sabrina's sarcastic humor,” expressed one, while another added, “we r fully seated btw.”

A third commented, “the most perfect person to ever exist btw.”

“it’s Sabrina’s world and we’re just living in it!!!” a fourth chimed in.

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday at 11:30 pm on NBC and Peacock.

