Charlie Puth surprises fans with baby news in 'Changes' music video

Charlie Puth is gearing up for major life changes, as he announced he is becoming a dad in a rather cheeky way.
On Thursday, October 16, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer revealed that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first baby together in quite an unexpected way.
Puth dropped a music video for his track Changes, and toward the end of it, he could be seen standing next to his wife, who wore an oversized red sweater.
In the video, he placed his hand on Sansone's baby bump before they exchanged smiles and walked off in a warm embrace.
The lyrics of the song, which serves as the first single of his upcoming fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, also hint at the upcoming arrival of a newborn and the inevitable changes they bring in life.
"There's been some changes / In our life, oh," he sang during the chorus. "I can feel the distance / Space and time has / Made everything different / Day and night, oh."
Puth revealed his romantic relationship with Sansone on social media in December 2022, two months after revealing he was dating a childhood friend from New Jersey.
The following September, the See You Again singer announced his engagement, subtly revealing her ring as the two dined on pizza, white wine and Diet Cokes.
After that, the pair made their union official with a ceremony at Charlie Puth's family home in Montecito, California, in September 2024.
Watch Changes music video here: