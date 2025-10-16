Entertainment

Keith Urban hit by major setback as Nicole Kidman files for divorce

The country singer has had to make a tough decision weeks after the 'Babygirl' actress filed for divorce

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Keith Urban's life is seemingly not going as smoothly as he might have hoped after splitting with Nicole Kidman.

The country singer, who has four Grammys under his name, abruptly cancelled his South Carolina concert, citing health challenges.

Urban was reportedly forced to pull out of his High and Alive World Tour Thursday's show due to laryngitis, weeks after the shocking divorce news with Kidman made headlines.

Originally scheduled for Thursday night, the venue Bon Secours Wellness Arena shared a statement that the 57-year-old had been advised by Dr Gaelyn Garrett from the Vanderbilt Voice Center to cancel the concert.

The statement read, "He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show."

Besides that, his Friday show in Nashville, Tennessee, is set to take place according to the schedule.

Laryngitis is the inflammation of the voice box (larynx) that causes a hoarse or raspy voice.

The cancellation news came amid the singer's split from the Big Little Lies alum, who filed for divorce on September 30, after 19 years of marriage.

As reported by TMZ, the former couple, who share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, had been living separately "since the beginning of summer".

The decision to go separate ways was made by the You'll Think of Me singer as Kidman takes care of their children and is "holding the family together through this difficult time," a source told the outlet. 

They further claimed that the Paddington actress did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to save the marriage.

Keith Urban's High and Alive World Tour began in May and has included dates across the US, Canada, and Australia.

Following Friday's Nashville show, Urban has just one remaining date scheduled in 2025 at Louisiana's Boots on the Bayou country music festival.

