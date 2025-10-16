Entertainment

Alexandra Diaz reveals her cancer diagnosis

The 53-year-old, Alexabdra Diaz, shared a shocking update that she has been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma

Alexandra Diaz, a renowned TV host and writer recently revealed about her cancer diagnosis.

Taking to her Facebook account, the 53-year-old shared a shocking update that she has been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma.


What is mantle cell lymphoma?

It is a rare kind of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). NHL is a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells known as lymphocytes.

She further referred to the lymphoma with a sense of humor and underscored the significance of finding joy as a coping mechanism during this difficult time.

Diaz plans to start chemotherapy soon, which will last for up to six months. During this challenging period, she underscored the importance of support from her friends and family and how they are taking care of her needs.

The Cuisine futée host stated, “Next few months will be rock'n'roll. Too bad, I prefer reggaeton. But I intend to be the best patient or student I can be, for my health and my children, more than anything.”

Shortly after the post went viral, her fans and friends flocked to the comments, showing support and strength towards Diaz.

A fan wrote, “Sweet thoughts of courage and strength.”

“Oh! I can barely imagine the shock for you and yours. You already have what it takes to be brave and strong, beautiful. I wish you gentleness (and patience!),” another fan wrote.

A third fan wrote, “Positive thoughts from Miami to you my beautiful Alexandra Diaz We are with you.”

