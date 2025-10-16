Jennifer Lopez shares how her children inspired change in parenting style

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about rethinking her parenting style after her kids prompted her to reflect on it.
Speaking on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, the Unstoppable star discussed that hearing her twins tell her she’s “not a regular mom” inspired her to rethink her parenting style.
Lopez mentioned that her twins, who were preteens in 2019, hit her with the truth about her lacking in parenthood.
“They spoke to me, [and] they’re like, ‘You’re not a regular mom. You’re not here every day. You don’t drop us off and pick us up [like the other parents],'" she said.
The This Is Me… Now hitmaker went on to say, "And I realized how much they needed me there."
During the discussion, she disclosed the turning point in her parenting when she realized that she had been focused on her work but "it wasn't just about me giving them a great life."
"It was about me being there for them all the time," said Lopez, adding, "I started trying to balance that a little bit more."
Lopez labelled her heart to heart discussion with her kids as a "wake-up call" that changed her and kids to have "the best relationship now."
"I just was like, 'Okay, you're gonna know — if you didn't know before how much I love you and that you were the main thing in my life — everything I do for you, you're gonna f------ know now,' " she said.
Lopez shares Max and Emme, 17, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The children were recently seen with her at a New York City screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman on October 6.