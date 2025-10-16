Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘fighting’ with 'Stranger Things' co-stars on set

Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details about her character Eleven in 'Stranger Things 5'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  |


Millie Bobby Brown has made a shocking concession about her Stranger Things co-stars ahead of final season release.

On October 16, the entire cast of the Netflix show including Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Millie and Gaten Matarazzo gave an exclusive interview to The Times.

During the chat, the Enola Holmes star was asked about difference between the first and final season.

Millie laughed and responded, “We got along! We stopped fighting,” admitting she used to fight with co-stars on set when they were young.

Caleb agreed and chimed in, “When I’m around Gaten and Finn and Noah, I’m probably the most childish I’ve ever been. We’re doing these jokes from when we were, like, 12 years old. It’s easy because we grew up together.”

The 21-year old actress also shared insights into her character, Eleven.

She explained, “[The Duffers] really got to understand the boys’ personalities. Whereas Eleven, you can’t really write to me, because she grew up in a laboratory, and she has powers, and has such a traumatic past.”

Stranger Things 5 is set to release in three parts in late 2025.

The first volume, consisting of four episodes, premieres on November 26, 2025, followed by the second volume on December 25, 2025, and the series finale on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025.

