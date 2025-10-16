Jennifer Lopez names ‘best kisser’ between George Clooney, Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez has made a jaw-dropping confession about her steamiest on-screen kiss with co-stars George Clooney and Brett Goldstein.
JLo was asked to name her “favourite” on-screen smooch during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, on Wednesday.
The host gave her options to choose from, “We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on. Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!”
Jennifer revealed, “I’m gonna say my favorite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser.”
The Atlas star and Brett were working on a romcom movie, titled Office Romance. The release date of the most-awaited film has not been announced yet.
In the same conversation, she asked to address the rumors about her breakup with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer told Andy, 57, “You know I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like I’m done with that.”
The pop icon and Alex called off their engagement in March 2021 after almost four years of relationship.
After their split, Jennifer rekindle her romance with now-exhusband Ben Affleck.