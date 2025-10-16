Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 confirms Barb’s haunting return

'Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard vows season 5 won’t end 'Like Game of Thrones'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Creators of Stranger Things, Duffer Brothers, have finally confirmed the haunting return of Shannon Purser’s character Barb.

As per TIME Magazine’s exclusive set visit, Barb’s body will make one final appearance in the final season of the Netflix show “covered in inky-black vines” and “half buried in the ground.”

Barb was featured in season 1 after before being taken by the Demogorgon. Though the character won't be revived in the finale, the poignant return of her body will pay tribute to the beloved character's legacy.

The Duffer Brothers shared that streaming giant urged them to address Barb’s story.

Ross Duffer told the media outlet, “The one note we consistently got was, ‘What about Barb?’”

His brother Matt added, “Netflix kept harassing us about it — and it turns out they were right.”

Finn Wolfhard compares ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 with ‘Game of Thrones’:

Finn Wolfhard, who starred as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix show, has vowed that season 5 of Stranger Things will not disappoint like Games of Thrones.

He told TIME, “I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly. The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen. But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special."

The first volume of the final season is set to premiere on November 26, 2025.

