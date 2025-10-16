Finn Wolfhard painfully admits having 'panic attack' on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Finn Wolfhard has made a painful confession about experiencing “panic attacks” on Stranger Things season 4 set.
The 22-year old star, who plays the role of Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, revealed that he suffered from panic attacks while filming the show.
During a chat with TIMES, he said, "You don’t know how to speak up for yourself. You don’t know how to ask for a break.”
While recalling the early acting days, Finn added, "It was incredible and subconsciously terrifying to be 13 and, all of the sudden, everyone knows who you are. I was having normal first-relationship struggles and juggling COVID and the show. Halfway through a scene, I started hyperventilating."
During the filming of season 4, which released on Netflix in 2022, he reached a breaking point, overwhelmed by mounting external pressures.
The American singer explained, “It didn't help that "a lot of the extras are fans," so it felt "kind of like a fishbowl. It culminated in sort of a panic attack," continuing, “These next few weeks are a celebration for the thousands of people who have worked on our show since the day that the Duffers gave birth to it, and our best season yet.”
Finn starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things.
The final season of the series premieres with volume 1 on November 26.