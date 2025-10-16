Entertainment

Barbara Palvin walks Victoria’s Secret runway on broken foot, says Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin appreciated Dylan Sprouse for being 'extremely supportive' during recovery

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Barbara Palvin walks Victoria’s Secret runway on broken foot, says Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin walks Victoria’s Secret runway on broken foot, says Dylan Sprouse 

Dylan Sprouse reveals wife Barbara Palvin walked 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on broken foot months after endometriosis surgery.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor Dylan Sprouse praised his wife, Barbara Palvin, for her resilience after she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on a half-healed foot, following an endometriosis surgery.

During a conversation with host Zanna Roberts Rassion on the pink carpet in New York City, the former Disney alum stated Palvin had broken her foot four weeks earlier but was determined to walk the runway.

Sprouse stated, “It's very funny, she was practicing her walk last night, but she told me I wasn't allowed to look because it'd embarrass her, so I was very supportive.”

The Hannah Montana artist said, “I told her she looked great. And it was awesome, and she looked natural.”

Palvin, who returned to the runway after recovering from endometriosis surgery, told US Weekly she was “nervous” about wearing heels.

“It’s stressful, but I got my wings, so if anything, I’ll just fly away,” the 32-year-old actress said, adding she’d try to hide her pain.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, leading to severe complications and pain.

Palvin appreciated Sprouse for being “extremely supportive” during recovery.

On the carpet, Sprouse handed out yellow awareness ribbons to raise awareness of the condition, stating, “If this is even a small measure of help, then I hope it helps.”

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 confirms Barb’s haunting return

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 confirms Barb’s haunting return
'Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard vows season 5 won’t end 'Like Game of Thrones'

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas part ways after whirlwind romance

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas part ways after whirlwind romance
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise call it quites on their 9-months long relationship

Alexandra Diaz reveals her cancer diagnosis

Alexandra Diaz reveals her cancer diagnosis
The 53-year-old, Alexabdra Diaz, shared a shocking update that she has been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma

Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘fighting’ with 'Stranger Things' co-stars on set

Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘fighting’ with 'Stranger Things' co-stars on set
Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details about her character Eleven in 'Stranger Things 5'

Taylor Swift to invite Kate Middleton, Prince William to her wedding?

Taylor Swift to invite Kate Middleton, Prince William to her wedding?
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to be in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guests list

Jennifer Lopez names ‘best kisser’ between George Clooney, Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez names ‘best kisser’ between George Clooney, Brett Goldstein
Jennifer Lopez dishes on her steamiest on-screen kiss with co-stars George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey and more

Jennifer Lopez shares how her children inspired change in parenting style

Jennifer Lopez shares how her children inspired change in parenting style
The 'Unstoppable' star discussed that hearing her twins tell her she’s 'not a regular mom'

Sabrina Carpenter makes sassy appearance in ‘SNL’ promo ahead of hosting

Sabrina Carpenter makes sassy appearance in ‘SNL’ promo ahead of hosting
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker drops exciting teaser as she gears up to host upcoming episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Dolly Parton celebrates major milestone in high spirits after health scare

Dolly Parton celebrates major milestone in high spirits after health scare
The ‘Jolene’ singer recently gave major health update after her sister sparked concerns among fans

Jennifer Aniston’s hypnotist beau Jim Curtis brings out her peaceful side: Report

Jennifer Aniston’s hypnotist beau Jim Curtis brings out her peaceful side: Report
The 'Friends' alum has found peace and balance with new boyfriend Jim Curtis

Diane Keaton’s shocking cause of death finally unveiled days after passing

Diane Keaton’s shocking cause of death finally unveiled days after passing
The Oscar-winning actress breathed her last over the weekend at the age of 79

‘South Park’ returns with season 28 after abrupt three-week hiatus

‘South Park’ returns with season 28 after abrupt three-week hiatus
‘South Park’ opened season 28 with viral ‘6-7’ TikTok meme and Peter Thiel drama