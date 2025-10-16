Barbara Palvin walks Victoria’s Secret runway on broken foot, says Dylan Sprouse 

Dylan Sprouse reveals wife Barbara Palvin walked 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on broken foot months after endometriosis surgery.
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor Dylan Sprouse praised his wife, Barbara Palvin, for her resilience after she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on a half-healed foot, following an endometriosis surgery.
During a conversation with host Zanna Roberts Rassion on the pink carpet in New York City, the former Disney alum stated Palvin had broken her foot four weeks earlier but was determined to walk the runway.
Sprouse stated, “It's very funny, she was practicing her walk last night, but she told me I wasn't allowed to look because it'd embarrass her, so I was very supportive.”
The Hannah Montana artist said, “I told her she looked great. And it was awesome, and she looked natural.”
Palvin, who returned to the runway after recovering from endometriosis surgery, told US Weekly she was “nervous” about wearing heels.
“It’s stressful, but I got my wings, so if anything, I’ll just fly away,” the 32-year-old actress said, adding she’d try to hide her pain.
Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, leading to severe complications and pain.
Palvin appreciated Sprouse for being “extremely supportive” during recovery.
On the carpet, Sprouse handed out yellow awareness ribbons to raise awareness of the condition, stating, “If this is even a small measure of help, then I hope it helps.”