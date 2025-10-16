Entertainment

Taylor Swift to invite Kate Middleton, Prince William to her wedding?

  • By Riba Shaikh
Taylor Swift is likely to include Prince William and Kate Middleton in the guest list of her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy winner - who sparked wedding buzz by sharing engagement photos with fiancé Travis in August, will likely to invited the Prince and Princess of Wales to her nuptials, per the sources. 

An insider source has exclusively told Fox News "Taylor Swift is one very canny operator — and cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago — a relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year."

They continued, "Now, Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique."

"She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of background," the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention, no rep from Buckingham Palace or Taylor Swift has commented on the same.

This update from the insider came more than a year after William celebrated his 42nd birthday at Taylor's Eras Tour concert with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at London's Wembley Stadium.

At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account also shared a photo of Taylor clicking a selfie with William and his kids backstage.

