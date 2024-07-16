Entertainment

Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli be part of Anant Ambani's post-wedding parties?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to grace the Ambani's post-wedding celebrations in London

  • July 16, 2024
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to grace the Ambani's post-wedding celebrations in London 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glittering post- wedding celebrations in London will see the potential attendance of prominent figures like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who went missing from the pre-wedding festivities, as per reports. 

The Ambani wedding that has been a grand spectacle captured the attention of many across the globe. 

A series of elaborate pre-wedding festivities held in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3 ruled the internet. 

In June, the celebrations continued with a luxurious cruise party across Italy and the South of France. 

Following the Mumbai wedding and the July 14 reception the Ambani clan are now turning their sights to London for the celebrations. 

myKhel reported that this post-wedding event will be even more magnificent than the earlier festivities with Virat and Sharma adding to the excitement. 

To note, their presence at the event will add utmost glamour to the event. 

Virat Kohli and Anusha Sharma, who are currently residing in London with their kids, Vamika and Akaay, have good ties with the Ambani family as they have been frequent attendees at Ambani-hosted events in the past. 

Their attendance yet again will be a great celebration of unity. 


