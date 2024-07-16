Ryan Reynolds reveals he watched R-Rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with daughter James

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he watched the R-rated films Deadpool and Wolverine with his 9-year-old daughter, James.
The 47-year-old actor disclosed that he and his nine-year-old had just seen his next film, which The Motion Picture Association’s Classification and Rating Administration had granted a R classification in June.
While conversing with The New York Times, Reynolds said, "Well, I’m not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just was one of the best moments of this whole experience for me.”
He added, “Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”
The Free Guy star further shared his experience, "When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now.”
James is the eldest child of Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.
Along with a fourth child they welcomed in February 2023, the couple is already the parents of two children, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.