Royal

Prince William encourages Gareth Southgate after England resignation

Prince William wanted Gareth Southgate to feel better about himself

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024


Prince William has sent a sent a comforting message to motivate Gareth Southgate, who has recently quit his job as team England’s manager after losing in Euro finale.

In a bid to hearten the footballer’s heavy feelings up, the Prince of Wales went ahead to call his dedication toward making the team win an “all-round class act.”

“Gareth Southgate, I want to thank you – not as the President of the Football Associate, but as an England fan,” Prince William wrote.

He added, “Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under intense pressure.”

Then, the Prince of Wales penned something very personal, clearly aiming for making Gareth Southgate not doubt his effort in the recent tournament.

“Thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved,” he pointed.

Along with this, Prince William attached a photo of himself sharing a laugh with the ex-manager on a previous visit to the training ground.

Gareth Southgate announced this morning of choosing to step down as England’s supervisor after it was defeated by Spain on Sunday.

