Royal Family joins Spain's footballers in celebration after heartbreaking defeat of England

Spain's footballers celebrated a triumphant victory with the Royal Family after delivering a heartbreaking defeat to England in the Euro Cup finale.
As per GB News, after returning to Madrid by plane, the Spanish team celebrated with the royal family of Spain.
The football players were hosted by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Princess Sofia at Zarzuela Palace on Monday.
As they met the players, Princess Leonor, and Princess Sofia donned jerseys from the Spanish football squad.
To commemorate the event, Queen Letizia exuded elegance in a red dress and King Felipe VI wore a gray suit with a crimson tie.
Outside of Zarzuela Palace, the Spanish Royal Family, the whole Spain Euro 2024 team, and the coaching staff stood for pictures with the trophy.
To note, If England had won the game on Sunday, King Charles and Prince William were said to have prepared a similar celebration for the team.
Notably, in the 2024 European Football Championship final, Spain defeated England with 2-1 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.