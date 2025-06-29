Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt wish for key figure with exclusive photos

The palace dropped an heartfelt message and exclusive new photos to celebrate a key royal figure

Buckingham Palace marked a touching moment by sharing a heartfelt message and exclusive new photos to celebrate a key royal figure.

Taking to Instagram account on Saturday, the royal palace paid a tribute to veteran Geoffrey Roberts to mark his 100th birthday.

A palace wrote a caption, “Happy Birthday to veteran Geoffrey Roberts, who turned 100 today!”

They added, “Earlier this week, Geoff received an MBE from The Princess Royal for his charity work and services to the commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem.”


Sharing the struggles of Geoff, the palace stated, “Geoff was part of Operation Market Garden, an Allied military operation carried out during the Second World War. During his time at war, he was sent to a Prisoner of War camp where he was put to work in a coal mine until the war ended.”

Buckingham Palace concluded, “Last year, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, The Princess Royal and Geoff took part in commemorations to remember those who died during the Battle.”

To note, on Thursday, Geoffrey Roberts from Peterborough, was appointed for his charity work and his services to the commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem.

He was captured during the battle in September 1944, in which more than 8,000 British soldiers were killed, missing or taken prisoner.

