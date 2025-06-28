King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry

King Charles III has shared a heartfelt tribute for the Armed Forces just hours after extending fresh olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry.
On Saturday, June 28, to mark World Armed Forces Day, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared an emotional post highlighting the centuries old link of monarchy with the military.
"Saluting all members of the military this #ArmedForcesDay. Thank you for your tireless service, protecting the UK and promoting peace overseas," Charles message read.
"We are hugely grateful for your efforts, often in the face of danger, and those of your loved ones, providing support at home," added the caption posted in honour of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
The first slide in the carousel was a photo of the 76-year-old monarch in a military uniform.
"Today, the Royal Family still retains strong links with the military, supporting and working alongside serving personnel and veterans through patronages, visits and Royal events," read another slide.
"The King is Head of the Armed Forces as well as a former serving member of the military. As Prince of Wales, His Majesty trained as a jet pilot at RAF Cranwell before embarking on a career with the Royal Navy," the post read.
It further added, "He qualified as a helicopter pilot in 1974, served aboard HMS Hermes, and later commanded the minehunter HMS Bronington."
King Charles tribute for the British Armed Forces also included a nod to his elder son's service in military.
"Prince William served for over seven years, first joining the Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment, and later transferring to the RAF as a search and rescue helicopter pilot," read Charles' message.