Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See

Today marks a special day for Crown Prince Hussein!
To ring in the future king’s 31st birthday, Queen Rania melted hearts by sharing a never-before-seen heartwarming photo of Hussein with his little girl, Princess Iman, on Instagram on Saturday, June 28.
The snap featured the handsome Prince, dressed in a black suit, beaming with joy as he carried his precious baby girl in his arms.
“Happy birthday my dear Hussein - baby Iman’s biggest hero,” wished Rania.
Gushing over the photo, a royal fan commented, “MashaAllah, Iman is beautiful.”
“May God protect them,” a second wished.
“Mashallah, Iman is very similar to him,” a third admiringly penned.
Meanwhile, the Royal Hashemite Court also took to its official Instagram account on Saturday, June 28, to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to the Crown Prince.
“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its best wishes to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on his 31st birthday,” they caption.
In the post, the Jordanian Royals shared an unseen photo of Hussein taking a stroll through a serene garden with his father, King Abdullah II.
The snap featured Crown Prince Hussein looking handsome in a spotless white shirt and navy-blue pants, while the King of Jordan was seen dressed in an all-black attire, including a black shirt layered with matching coat and paired with black pants.