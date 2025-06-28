Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan celebrates his 31st birthday today on June 28, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See

Today marks a special day for Crown Prince Hussein!

To ring in the future king’s 31st birthday, Queen Rania melted hearts by sharing a never-before-seen heartwarming photo of Hussein with his little girl, Princess Iman, on Instagram on Saturday, June 28.

The snap featured the handsome Prince, dressed in a black suit, beaming with joy as he carried his precious baby girl in his arms.

“Happy birthday my dear Hussein - baby Iman’s biggest hero,” wished Rania.

Gushing over the photo, a royal fan commented, “MashaAllah, Iman is beautiful.”

“May God protect them,” a second wished.

“Mashallah, Iman is very similar to him,” a third admiringly penned.

Meanwhile, the Royal Hashemite Court also took to its official Instagram account on Saturday, June 28, to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to the Crown Prince.

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its best wishes to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on his 31st birthday,” they caption.

In the post, the Jordanian Royals shared an unseen photo of Hussein taking a stroll through a serene garden with his father, King Abdullah II.

The snap featured Crown Prince Hussein looking handsome in a spotless white shirt and navy-blue pants, while the King of Jordan was seen dressed in an all-black attire, including a black shirt layered with matching coat and paired with black pants.

Read more : Royal
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles' clears his feelings for Harry and Meghan
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video
The Prince and Princess of Wales extend their heartfelt gratitude to Britain’s military community on the special day
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
Buckingham Palace discloses King Charles heartfelt desire for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
The Duke of Sussex is questioning his choice as he watches Royal Family ‘so happy’ while his life in the US becomes his major regret
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
The Prince of Wales, Prince William, supports humanitarian efforts with a bold new step
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with a series of serious offenses including rape
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
The Duke of Sussex stepped out in N.Y.C. at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise’s latest appearance came after she was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
The Duchess of York attended the 2025 London Climate Week on Friday
Princess Victoria glows as she tours majestic 19th-century Rosendal Castle
Princess Victoria glows as she tours majestic 19th-century Rosendal Castle
Swedish Royals share photos from Crown Princess Victoria's visit to the centuries-old Rosendal Castle in Stockholm
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
The Duke of Edinburgh gave approval to a mega historic campaign
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Kate Middleton meets Melinda Gates at Windsor Castle, month after Meghan Markle joined forces with Bill Gates’s former assistant