Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
Prince William has displayed his support for philanthropic cause with a heartfelt new move.

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, the Prince of Wales showed his dedication towards humanitarian causes by welcoming Palestinian Red Crescent Society aid workers to Kensington Palace on Friday, June 27, reported GB News.

According to a spokesperson from the Palace, "The Prince of Wales continues to follow the humanitarian situation in the Middle East closely."

With this engagement with the Palestinian aid organisation, the future king’s commitment to shine a spotlight on the humanitarian needs in the region was further solidified.

Notably, William has also been vocal about the crisis publicly for the past few months.

For those unaware, Palestinian Red Crescent Society is a humanitarian organisation which is linked to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the State of Palestine, including the West Bank.

The organisation has sent over 1,600 staff and volunteers to Gaza, providing help to the people affected by the conflict. It has also supplied emergency supplies and medical care to over 100,000 individuals in urgent need.

Moreover, this engagement of Prince William came shortly after he wrapped his BBC Earth’s wildlife docuseries, Guardians, with a heartfelt message, stressing on the role of an all-female group of Indigenous warriors in protecting the Amazon rainforest.

