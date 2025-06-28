King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision

King Charles' is believed to have made his feelings clear on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at his funeral.

The monarch last met Harry in February 2024 when the Duke of Sussex rushed to the UK shortly after hearing the news of his father's cancer diagnosis.

However, the father-duo reportedly talked only for 30 mins with King's wife Queen Camilla in the same room.

Given that, the monarch is still under cancer-treatment, the traditional preparation of his funeral, Operation Menai Bridge are reportedly underway.

Despite Harry's emotional confession during a bombshell interview with BBC last month, when he openly expressed the desire to reconcile with his ailing father and rest of the family members, there has been little to no response from Buckingham Palace on the same.

As per a new report by The Teleghraph, behind palace doors Charles is not only very hopeful for reuniting with Prince Harry but also keen to built a stable relationship his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a delightful update for Harry, the potential reunion is likely to happen in 2027 when the Duke will be hosting his Invictus Games event in Birmingham.

The outlet also reported that King Charles has also expressed the desire that the Duke but the Duchess of Sussex and their two children take the centre stage at his funeral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties sparked rift with their family by making back to back personal attacks at them on various occasions.

