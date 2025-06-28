Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video

The Prince and Princess of Wales extend their heartfelt gratitude to Britain’s military community on the special day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video

Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their heartfelt gratitude to Britain’s military community on Armed Forces Day.

Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, June 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video montage of their previous military visits over past few months to mark the auspicious day.

The delightful video kicked off with a clip of the future King and Queen during their visit to BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, in May, where Princess Kate officially named the Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the next footages showed Kate at St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London, in her role as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The video also included the shots of Prince William first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief along with scenes from the recent military parade at Trooping the Colour 2025.

“Proud to mark Armed Forces Day,” they wrote in the caption.

The royal couple further added, “Thank you to everyone serving in the British Armed Forces, and to all veterans, for your courage, dedication and sacrifice.”


Armed Forces Day tis an annual event celebrated on the last Saturday of June, falling this year on 28 June.

According to SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, this special day is a "chance to say thank you to the brave men and women who have pledged to defend our nation.”

Read more : Royal
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles' clears his feelings for Harry and Meghan
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan celebrates his 31st birthday today on June 28, 2025
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
Buckingham Palace discloses King Charles heartfelt desire for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
The Duke of Sussex is questioning his choice as he watches Royal Family ‘so happy’ while his life in the US becomes his major regret
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
The Prince of Wales, Prince William, supports humanitarian efforts with a bold new step
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with a series of serious offenses including rape
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
The Duke of Sussex stepped out in N.Y.C. at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise’s latest appearance came after she was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
The Duchess of York attended the 2025 London Climate Week on Friday
Princess Victoria glows as she tours majestic 19th-century Rosendal Castle
Princess Victoria glows as she tours majestic 19th-century Rosendal Castle
Swedish Royals share photos from Crown Princess Victoria's visit to the centuries-old Rosendal Castle in Stockholm
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
The Duke of Edinburgh gave approval to a mega historic campaign
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Kate Middleton meets Melinda Gates at Windsor Castle, month after Meghan Markle joined forces with Bill Gates’s former assistant