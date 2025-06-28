Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video

Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their heartfelt gratitude to Britain’s military community on Armed Forces Day.
Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, June 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video montage of their previous military visits over past few months to mark the auspicious day.
The delightful video kicked off with a clip of the future King and Queen during their visit to BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, in May, where Princess Kate officially named the Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow.
Meanwhile, the next footages showed Kate at St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London, in her role as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.
The video also included the shots of Prince William first visit to Wattisham Airfield as Colonel-in-Chief along with scenes from the recent military parade at Trooping the Colour 2025.
“Proud to mark Armed Forces Day,” they wrote in the caption.
The royal couple further added, “Thank you to everyone serving in the British Armed Forces, and to all veterans, for your courage, dedication and sacrifice.”
Armed Forces Day tis an annual event celebrated on the last Saturday of June, falling this year on 28 June.
According to SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, this special day is a "chance to say thank you to the brave men and women who have pledged to defend our nation.”