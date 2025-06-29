Royal Family makes big announcement after Queen Mary’s Nigeria trip

Royal Family has made a delightful announcement about King Frederik and Queen Mary.

The Danish King and Queen have finally confirmed their summer plans with kids after Her Majesty’s Nigeria trip.

On Friday, it was revealed that Frederik and Mary are set to relocate to their summer residence of Graasten Castle, located in South Jutland, with kids for a family reunion.

Kongehuset confirmed the summer plans by releasing a press release, which read, "On July 28, 2025, the residence will be transferred to Graasten Castle, where the Royal Couple will take up residence at the castle in South Jutland."

The monarch and his wife would be reuniting with the Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, and aunt, Princess Benedikte, who will also be arriving at the summer residence.

This delightful announcement comes after Mary, 53, concluded her two-day Nigeria tour on June 25.

During the official trip, she was accompanied by the Minister of Education and Research, Christina Egelund.

Her Majesty met with the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on the first day.

Later on, she delivered a powerful speech at a reception for Nigerian, Danish and international representatives from business, diplomacy and government.

