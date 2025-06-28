Prince Harry opens up about ‘personal evolution’ after Charles poked fun at him

Prince Harry has opened up about his "personal evolution" after King Charles poked fun at his and Megan Markle’s viral pregnancy dance video.
Earlier this month, Meghan shared a never-before-seen video of her attempt to bring on labor by dancing to Starrkeisha’s The Baby Momma Dance, in honor of Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday on June 4.
While the Royal Family remained silent on the surprising video at the time, King Charles took a vile dig at it just few days ago when he hosted the red-carpet event of the King's Trust Awards at Buckingham Palace.
After the event, TV personalities Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo shared a playful video of themselves recreating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hilarious dance moves, which was filmed inside the palace.
Responding to the video, the Royal Family official Instagram account cheekily wrote, "We see you.”
Now, two days after all this Prince Harry spoke his heart out during a new appearance at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit in New York, where he was invited as speaker.
The duke took the stage for a conversation titled "Building Tomorrow: A Conversation on Service, Impact & Collective Action with Prince Harry," with Rachel Gerrol, co-founder and CEO of NEXUS.
During the appearance, Prince Harry opened up about his personal evolution, from being born into a life of service to moving from having to serve to wanting to serve.
The duke also emphasized about the aim of his Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Meghan Markle.