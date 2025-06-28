King Philippe, Queen Mathilde forced off plane amid flight scare

The Belgian royals were set to conclude a three-day state visit to the South American nation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde forced off plane amid flight scare
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde forced off plane amid flight scare

A royal couple’s overseas visit took an unexpected turn when they were forced to evacuate their aircraft due to a technical malfunction.

On Thursday, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium were left stranded in Chile after their plane sustained damage during its scheduled departure from Antofagasta Airport.

The Belgian royals were set to conclude a three-day state visit to the South American nation when their plane suffered a tyre incident.

A tow truck ruined a tire on the Airbus A340-300, operated by Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, causing damage as it was being moved for take-off.

Due to the incident, the royal couple, government ministers and their delegation were compelled to disembark the aircraft for safety purposes.

It is reported that the aircraft had been scheduled to depart at 5pm local time on Thursday,

According to the reports, the royals boarded last before the plane started to move towards the runway.

The Belgian paper HLN shared that the Airbus ruffled as cabin crew delivered safety instructions, before falling silent.

As per Belga News Agency the King Philippe, Queen Mathilde along with ministers disembarked following the "tire incident."

The damaged tire required replacement before any take-off attempt could be made, prompting the entire delegation to relocate to a nearby hotel whilst awaiting repairs.

Wim Dehandschutter took to X to share that the King and Queen "can't fly back today", noting that more than 16 hours after the incident as the repaired tyre had not received official approval.

Read more : Royal
Kate Middleton set to make first public appearance after skipping Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton set to make first public appearance after skipping Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales did not attend the 2025 Royal Ascot due to health issues
Prince Harry opens up about ‘personal evolution’ after Charles poked fun at him
Prince Harry opens up about ‘personal evolution’ after Charles poked fun at him
King Charles took a vile dig at Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s controversial pregnancy dance video
Prince William releases first statement after King Charles' fresh olive branch to Harry
Prince William releases first statement after King Charles' fresh olive branch to Harry
King Charles hopes reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex and eager to build a stronger bond with his kids
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
King Charles shares emotional message after taking big step for Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles' clears his feelings for Harry and Meghan
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Armed Forces Day with delightful video
The Prince and Princess of Wales extend their heartfelt gratitude to Britain’s military community on the special day
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See
Queen Rania marks Prince Hussein’s 31st birthday with heart-melting snap: See
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan celebrates his 31st birthday today on June 28, 2025
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
King Charles gives Prince Harry sigh of relief with emotional decision
Buckingham Palace discloses King Charles heartfelt desire for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’
The Duke of Sussex is questioning his choice as he watches Royal Family ‘so happy’ while his life in the US becomes his major regret
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
Prince William makes powerful move to champion humanitarian cause
The Prince of Wales, Prince William, supports humanitarian efforts with a bold new step
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Crown Princess Mette-Marit son hit with new charges after multiple arrests
Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with a series of serious offenses including rape
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
Prince Harry takes stage in NYC to detail his 'Archewell' journey
The Duke of Sussex stepped out in N.Y.C. at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise breaks cover with Duchess Sophie after skipping multiple royal events
Lady Louise’s latest appearance came after she was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade