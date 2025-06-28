Prince William releases first statement after King Charles' fresh olive branch to Harry

King Charles hopes reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex and eager to build a stronger bond with his kids

  by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William releases first statement after King Charles' fresh olive branch to Harry

Prince William has released first message following King Charles' fresh olive branch to Prince Harry.

According to a new report by The Telegraph, King Charles is eyeing a reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex and is eager to build a stronger bond with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The outlet also claimed that the monarch has expressed his desire that the whole Sussex family, including Meghan Markle and their two children take the centre stage at his funeral.

Following the report, the Prince of Wales released his first public statement. However, it was unrelated to the family rift.

The father-of-three marked Armed Forces Day with a delightful video montage of recent military visit of himself and wife, Kate Middleton.

“Proud to mark Armed Forces Day,” he wrote in the caption.

Prince William further added, “Thank you to everyone serving in the British Armed Forces, and to all veterans, for your courage, dedication and sacrifice.”

Armed Forces Day is an annual event, celebrated on the last Saturday of June, falling this year on 28 June.

For those unknown, the Duke of Sussex expressed his desires to reconcile with his ailing father and rest of the family members during a bombshell interview with BBC, last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from working royal in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, where they now live with their two kids.

